Cellectis Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCellectis S.A. (CLLS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.48M (-8.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, CLLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • In last week of October, Cellectis presented two two oral presentations for gene therapies at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Congress
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.