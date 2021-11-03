Cellectis Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCellectis S.A. (CLLS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.48M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CLLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- In last week of October, Cellectis presented two two oral presentations for gene therapies at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Congress