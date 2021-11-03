Goldman Sachs BDC Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETGoldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.37M (+171.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, GSBD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +0.83% on Aug. 6, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 5 post market.
