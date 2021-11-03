Vir Biotechnology Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $138.25M (compared to $1.93M in year ago quarter).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
  • SA Contributor Avisol Capital Partners recently wrote that Vir is still valued on potential which may not pan out.
