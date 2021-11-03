NRG Energy Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 2:43 PM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.85B (+37.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NRG has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- NRG Energy delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenues in 2Q, reaffirming its guidance range for 2021.
- The strong report and bullish comments from analysts at Goldman Sachs, which reiterated its Buy rating and $53 price target on the stock, helped drive a subsequent jump in shares.
- A recent SA contributor analysis noted that despite a challenging 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NRG has generated consistent and steady revenue growth.