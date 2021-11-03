NBA superstar Kevin Durant launches $200M IPO for SPAC Infinite Acquisition Corp.
Nov. 03, 2021 2:46 PM ETRedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC)COIN, UBER, MYPS, ME, HIMS, NFNT.UBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor9 Comments
- NBA superstar Kevin Durant is spearheading a $200M IPO for Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT.U), a new SPAC that will focus on bringing a sports business, health & wellness firm or other promising company public.
- Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures and financial firm LionTree filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell 20M investment units for the special purpose acquisition company at $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one Class A share and 0.5 warrants entitling the holder to buy a second share in the future at $11.50.
- Thirty Five Ventures and LionTree have also granted underwriters the option to buy as many as 3M extra shares for overallotments. All in, the initial public offering should raise $200M, or $230M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options.
- Plans call for Thirty Five Ventures and LionTree to be 50/50 partners in sponsoring the SPAC, whose units will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U.” The company’s shares and warrants will also eventually trade separately as “NFNT” and “NFNT.WS,” respectively.
- Thirty Five Ventures and LionTree wrote in an S-1 filing that NFNTU will aim to acquire “leading technology-enabled platforms [that are] disrupting the traditional worlds of sports, health, wellness, food, commerce and culture through their unique relationship with the consumer.”
- “Companies, brands, creators, influencers and individuals alike now have monetization possibilities that are no longer constrained by physical distribution, legacy communication or traditional business models,” the sponsors wrote. “The businesses and platforms that will emerge as leaders will be those that create community around their brands, listening to what their consumers want and fulfilling those wants in innovative and unprecedented ways.”
- Durant will serve as co-CEO and board member of the SPAC, as well his longtime manager and business partner Rich Kleiman.
- The pair founded Thirty Five Ventures in 2016 to participate in San Francisco and Silicon Valley’s start-up world when Durant played for the Golden State Warriors in the Bay area. “Thirty Five” refers to the jersey number Durant had for most of his amateur and pro career, although he now plays as No. 7 for the Brooklyn Nets.
- Thirty Five Ventures has invested in more than 75 start-ups in its history, including deals with Acorns, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Postmates (now part of Uber (NYSE:UBER)) and SeatGeek, which is merging with Billy Beane-backed SPAC RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).
- The company also backs media productions, with Durant and Kleiman serving as executive producers of 2021 Academy Award-winning live-action short film Two Distant Strangers. Durant is also a long-time basketball star, having won two NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals and other awards.
- As for LionTree, that firm has served as financial adviser to Playstudios (NASDAQ:MYPS) in its SPAC deal with Acies Acquisition Corp. and Virgin Group’s VG Acquisition Corp. in its merger with 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME). LionTree also advised Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) in its tie-up with Oaktree Acquisition Corp.