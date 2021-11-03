Dorian LPG swings to adjusted profit, boosted by higher TCE rates

  • Dorian LPG (LPG +9.4%) rallies to a four-month high after easily beating FQ2 earnings expectations on the back of higher time charter equivalent rates.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS swung to a $9.9M profit from a $3.4M loss in the year-ago quarter; Q3 adjusted EBITDA jumped 70% to $37.9M.
  • Q2 TCE rate for the company's fleet rose 19% Y/Y to $30,996 from $26,015 for the same period last year, primarily driven by increased bunker costs; fleet utilization slipped to 95.7% from 97.4% a year earlier.
  • The company cites a higher allocation of pool profits due to proportionately more vessels chartered into the Helios Pool by Dorian, coupled with a shift in the mix of vessels in the Helios Pool.
  • Q2 vessel operating expenses fell 13% to $9,210/day, compared to $10,591/day a year ago.
  • "U.S. propane inventory levels remain very low and in the second calendar quarter of 2021 decreased to the lowest level during the last five years," the company said.
  • Dorian LPG shares have jumped 55% over the past year but are roughly flat YTD.
  • Dorian LPG could see a very high possible 10%-plus dividend yield in the making thanks to its ample free cash flow, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis recently posted on Seeking Alpha.
