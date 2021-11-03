Regency Centers Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETRegency Centers Corporation (REG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.99 (+64.94% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.46M (+14.64% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REG has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.