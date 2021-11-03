AES 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 2:53 PM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to announce earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+51.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.56B
- Over the last 2 years, AES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- AES was able to beat analyst estimates of its 2Q revenues, but earnings fell short of expectations.
- Over the course of 3Q, AES announced a contract to build three solar projects in Michigan, acquired the remainder stake in AES Colón, a liquid natural gas-fired power facility, and signed a 15-year agreement to supply clean power to Microsoft.
- Fluence Energy, the energy storage venture of AES with Siemens, also launched its IPO during the quarter. A recent SA contributor analysis has been bullish about AES's prospects.