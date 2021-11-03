Fidus Investment Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
- Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.56M (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDUS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.