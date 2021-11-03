Exact Sciences downgraded at Raymond James noting a delay in pivotal study
- After the post-marker losses on Tuesday, triggered by a mixed performance seen in its Q3 2021 results, the shares of Exact Sciences (EXAS -3.2%) have dropped for the second consecutive session.
- Commenting on Q3 print, Raymond James has downgraded the stock to Outperform from Strong Buy, noting the lower-than-expected Q4 guidance and underperformance of core screening results.
- “Screening dynamics alone are not cause for the less bullish stance,” the analyst Andrew Cooper wrote, after seeing a prolonged timeline projected for the company’s BLUE-C study.
- Involving over 10,000 patients, the pivotal, prospective study is designed to evaluate an enhanced multi-target stool DNA test for colorectal cancer (CRC).
- Due to a delay in recruiting patients for the trial, the company now expects to disclose the top line BLUE-C results in late 2022 or early 2023, CEO, Kevin Conroy said during the earnings call.
- The announcement “creates a greater period of uncertainty vs. emerging CRC competition and leaves less margin for error,” the analyst argues, lowering the price target for Exact (NASDAQ:EXAS) to $130 from $160 to imply a premium of ~35.9% to the last close.
