Exact Sciences downgraded at Raymond James noting a delay in pivotal study

Red arrow And dollar finance decline graph- Stock image

Baris-Ozer/iStock via Getty Images

  • After the post-marker losses on Tuesday, triggered by a mixed performance seen in its Q3 2021 results, the shares of Exact Sciences (EXAS -3.2%) have dropped for the second consecutive session.
  • Commenting on Q3 print, Raymond James has downgraded the stock to Outperform from Strong Buy, noting the lower-than-expected Q4 guidance and underperformance of core screening results.
  • “Screening dynamics alone are not cause for the less bullish stance,” the analyst Andrew Cooper wrote, after seeing a prolonged timeline projected for the company’s BLUE-C study.
  • Involving over 10,000 patients, the pivotal, prospective study is designed to evaluate an enhanced multi-target stool DNA test for colorectal cancer (CRC).
  • Due to a delay in recruiting patients for the trial, the company now expects to disclose the top line BLUE-C results in late 2022 or early 2023, CEO, Kevin Conroy said during the earnings call.
  • The announcement “creates a greater period of uncertainty vs. emerging CRC competition and leaves less margin for error,” the analyst argues, lowering the price target for Exact (NASDAQ:EXAS) to $130 from $160 to imply a premium of ~35.9% to the last close.
  • On Wall Street, the Bullish views on the company vastly outnumber the Neutral or Bearish ratings, as shown in the diagram below.
