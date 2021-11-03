World Wrestling Entertainment Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 3:13 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.56M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.