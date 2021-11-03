Cognex Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 3:16 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $288.32M (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CGNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.