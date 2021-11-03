Applied Optoelectronics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 3:16 PM ETApplied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (-366.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.7M (-29.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAOI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.