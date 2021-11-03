Turtle Beach Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 3:18 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-95.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.38M (-30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HEAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.