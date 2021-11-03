BlackLine Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-56.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.06M (+18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.