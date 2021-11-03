Teradata Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-23.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $455.45M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.