Synaptics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.61 (+41.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $370.58M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.