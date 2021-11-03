Mitek Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.23M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MITK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.