Bill.com Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-425.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $104.59M (+126.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BILL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.