Viavi Solutions Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETViavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $310.59M (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIAV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.