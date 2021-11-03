Open Text Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $822.27M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.