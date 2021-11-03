1 Main Capital exits position in Greenidge Generation after 10x gain
Nov. 03, 2021 By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Yaron Naymark, founder and portfolio manager of 1 Main Capital, revealed in a letter to investors that the fund has exited its position in Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE), earning 10x on its involvement with the stock in what it called an "opportunistic investment."
- Naymark explained that the fund started a position in GREE in January, through a convertible preferred instrument in the Bitcoin miner.
- This was meant as a bridge to take advantage of the company's plans to come public during the year. Over the course of the investment, 1 Main also got a boost from a sharp rise in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and GREE's brief status as a meme stock.
- "While [the] outcome was better than we were expecting when I made the initial investment, it is a good representation of the asymmetry we look for in our typical opportunistic investments," Naymark said of the GREE investment in a fund letter published this week.
- Looking at the market as a whole, Naymark maintained his overall bullish stance.
- While he acknowledged headwinds like inflation and geopolitical tensions, he contended that "we currently have just the right amount of fear in the market."
- "The economy should keep chugging along and an occasional pullback in equities will allow markets to keep climbing an endless wall of worry," he said.
- GREE saw a massive spike in mid-September as it briefly came onto the meme-stock radar. Those gains proved short-lived, but the stock has continued to outperform the S&P 500, even as it sits well off those September highs.
- GREE has gained about 32% since mid-September, compared to just a 4% advance in the S&P 500: