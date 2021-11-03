New York Times call: Subscriber experiments paying off, little IDFA impact
Nov. 03, 2021 3:49 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) has sold off heavily today, down 9% despite posting double-digit revenue gains against 2020 pandemic comparisons and logging particularly strong subscription numbers even as its ad business grows into a bigger contributor.
- The company took on a number of initiatives during the quarter to experiment with increasing subscriber conversion. And on its earnings call, CEO Meredith Kopit Levien says that focused on using machine learning more in how the company presents its paywall and when to seek subscriptions ("we've got more signal"), as well as more aggressive experiments on the access model.
- "And I'd say those experiments worked very, very well," she says: Getting more aggressive about restricting access to nonsubscribers played a "big role" in strong results, an effect that should diminish a bit in the fourth quarter amid some churn as subs related to the 2020 election transition to full price.
- Meanwhile, the company logged its best-ever quarter for digital subscriptions during a period when advertising-oriented tech firms took a hit from Apple's privacy changes to iOS removing IDFA as a user identifier.
- Levien says the company didn't see a big impact from IDFA changes: "We are ... on the ad side, less exposed to that. We tend to be in upper-funnel business; a lot of our advertising is brand advertising" vs. the direct-response ads seeing heavier impact.
- "Similarly, we did not see a big impact from all the issues around the product supply chain that many others have reported in the third quarter," Kopit Levien says, again crediting the lack of a lower-funnel ad presence.
- The ad business now "sort of runs on the same high-octane gas that the subscription business runs on, which is a real strength for the whole model and that's deeply engaged registered, logged in users whose data we have access to in privacy-forward ways," she says.
- Marketing spending increased this year and she suggests that while there's good leverage on that spending, "We spend into demand ... But our net additions or starts still came primarily and first and most through organic means. So we're still holding ourselves to a standard on profitability."
- Shares in the company are now at their lowest point in a month - but they're up 28% from an intraday trough hit on June 17, just over three months ago.