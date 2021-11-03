Qorvo EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue

  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.42 beats by $0.17; GAAP EPS of $2.84 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $1.26B (+18.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Press Release
  • GAAP gross margin was 49.5%, Operating income was $362 million; Non-GAAP gross margin was 52.4%, Operating income was $435 million.
  • Q3 Outlook: Quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion (vs. consensus $1.25B); Non-GAAP gross margin between 52% and 52.5%; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.75 at the midpoint of guidance (vs. consensus $3.26)
