Trimble EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 4:07 PM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $901.4M (+13.8% Y/Y) beats by $19.01M.
- Press Release
- Annualized recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR) was $1.36 billion, up 8 percent year over year
- GAAP operating income was $147.5 million and non-GAAP operating income was $214.7 million
- GAAP net income was $124.0 million and non-GAAP net income was $168.6 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $233.4 million, 25.9 percent of revenue
- FY Guidance: GAAP revenue between $3,590 million and $3,640 million (vs. consensus $3.62B)and GAAP earnings per share of $1.69 to $1.77, and non-GAAP revenue between $3,590 million and $3,640 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.61 to $2.69 (vs. consensus $2.60)