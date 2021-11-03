Trimble EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Nov. 03, 2021 4:07 PM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $901.4M (+13.8% Y/Y) beats by $19.01M.
  • Press Release
  • Annualized recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR) was $1.36 billion, up 8 percent year over year
  • GAAP operating income was $147.5 million and non-GAAP operating income was $214.7 million
  • GAAP net income was $124.0 million and non-GAAP net income was $168.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $233.4 million, 25.9 percent of revenue
  • FY Guidance: GAAP revenue between $3,590 million and $3,640 million (vs. consensus $3.62B)and GAAP earnings per share of $1.69 to $1.77, and non-GAAP revenue between $3,590 million and $3,640 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.61 to $2.69 (vs. consensus $2.60)
