Kyndryl CFO sees services at its core as it spins off from IBM
Nov. 04, 2021 7:01 AM ETKyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD)IBMBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor74 Comments
- When U.S. stock markets open Thursday, IBM (NYSE:IBM) is going to look a little different than it has for quite some time.
- That's because the technology titan will officially complete the spinoff of its managed technology services business, Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) after a year of preparation. For Kyndryl Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner, the company is ready to step out on its own and get into the weeds to solve the tech service issues facing its enterprise customers.
- "As we like to say, their chore is our core," Wyshner said in an interview ahead of Kyndryl's (KD) official debut as a standalone company. "We expect to be a valuable partner to our clients."
- The Kyndryl (KD) spinoff has been in the works since October 2020. However, because of the massive nature of IBM (IBM), it's possible that what Kyndryl (KD) is might have gone over the head of the average tech sector watcher.
- Kyndryl (KD) provides tech services that help large business manage their infrastructure operations. These include services such as real-time data collection, providing positive experiences for customers and ways to improve the productivity of employees. Doing so involves the use of technologies such as content- and customer-relationship management software, web servers and data centers.
- "What we do is design, build, manage and modernize mission-critical tech systems," Wyshner said. "We think of ourselves as the heart and lungs of [enterprises'] IT systems."
- According to Wyshner, the market for such IT services creates "significant opportunities" for Kyndryl (KD), with the value of the company's total addressable market forecast to rise from about $415 billion this year to more than $500 billion by 2024.
- "Some of the megatrends [in technology] absolutely have an effect on us," Wyshner said. "Digital transformation is everywhere. In addition to that, we see explosive growth in data [and] where that gets stored. There's increased need for cybersecurity [and creating] an environment as secure as possible."
- It helps that Kyndryl has a track record of experience in IT services from being part of IBM (IBM). But, Wyshner said that as good as it is to have an IBM (IBM) pedigree, Kyndryl (KD) is going to be able to better serve its customers on its own.
- "Until now, we had been somewhat constrained at IBM," Wyshner said. "We were primarily a provider of services centered around IBM hardware and software. Now, we are operating with a broader range of partners, both existing and potentially new ones, and that significantly increases our growth potential."
- Among signs of that potential is a recent $400 million tech services deal that ABM Amro announced with Kyndryl (KD). Wyshner said that such deals are helping to alleviate concerns that customers might have had about Kyndryl as an independent company.
- "What we do is so mission critical that I think there were some questions at first," Wyshner said. "We intend to provide the best possible solutions. In order to make large-scale technology work, there's a lot of blocking and tackling. For a large organization, that work absolutely had to be done right. And we are world-class like that."
- Kyndryl's (KD) spinoff comes about two weeks after IBM (IBM) weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue results.