SunPower EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 4:09 PM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.47.
- Revenue of $323.6M (+17.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.46M.
- Shares -6.5%.
- Growing demand for storage, third quarter storage bookings run rate at $80 million, on track for $100 million run rate by year end.
- Financial Outlook: To provide additional clarity to investors, the company has provided separate guidance for CIS and Legacy business segments for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- FQ4 Guidance: GAAP revenue guidance for SunPower, excluding CIS and Legacy business, is $330 to $380 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $28 to $46 million. Separately for CIS and Legacy business, fourth quarter revenue guidance is $31 to $41 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $(10) to $(5) million due to project schedules and supply chain impacts, similar to that experienced in the third quarter. (vs. revenue consensus of $468.21M)
- For the Full Year 2021, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for SunPower, including CIS and Legacy business, is below the prior guidance of $1,410 to $1,490 and $110 to $130 million, respectively. (vs. revenue consensus of $1.41B)