HubSpot EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue

  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.10; GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $339.2M (+48.5% Y/Y) beats by $12.67M.
  • Press Release
  • Q4 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $356 million to $358 million (vs. consensus $352.52M ); Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million; Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.54 (vs. consensus $0.52)
  • FY Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,287 million to $1,289 million (vs. consensus $1.27B); Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $113 million to $115 million; Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.76 to $1.78 (vs. consensus $1.70)
