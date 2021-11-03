Take-Two Interactive Software EPS misses by $0.51, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 4:14 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.51.
- Net Bookings of $984.85M (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $109.16M.
- Press Release
- “As a result of our better-than-expected second quarter operating results, along with our updated forecast for the balance of the year, we are raising our Net Bookings guidance for the year to $3.3 to $3.4 billion.”
- 2021 Outlook: GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $3.35 to $3.45 billion; GAAP net income is expected to range from $320 to $350 million; GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $2.75 to $3.00.
- Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $380 million.
- Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $400 million.
- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $170 million.
- Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $3.3 to $3.4 billion vs. the consensus of $3.4 billion.