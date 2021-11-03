Tandem Diabetes Care EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $179.6M (+45.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.23M.
- Shares -15%.
- Worldwide pump shipments increased 43 percent to 31,558 pumps from 22,021 pumps
- Gross margin improved to 54 percent of sales from 53 percent of sales
- Operating margin improved to 4 percent of sales from negative 1 percent of sales
For the year ending December 31, 2021, the Company is updating its financial guidance as follows:
- Sales are estimated to be in the range of $685 million to $695 million from prior guidance of $670 - $685M vs. $684.35M consensus.
- Includes international sales of approximately $168 million to $173 million, which represents an annual sales growth of 102 percent to 108 percent compared to 2020. The Company’s prior international sales guidance for 2021 was estimated to be in the range of $160 million to $165 million.
- Gross margin is estimated to be approximately 54 percent
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) is estimated to be approximately 15 percent of sales
- Non-cash charges included in cost of goods sold and operating expenses are estimated to be approximately $75 million, which include:
- Approximately $60 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense
- Approximately $15 million of depreciation and amortization
