STAG Industrial launches 8M shares in stock offering
Nov. 03, 2021 4:15 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor11 Comments
- STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) trades 2.5% down after hours on commenced an underwritten public offering of 8M shares consisting of 5.25M shares offered directly and 2.75M shares offered on a forward basis in connection with the forward sale agreement.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding acquisitions, to repay indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured credit facility and general corporate purposes.
- Recently, the company raised its 2021 core FFO guidance after its Q3 earnings beat.
- With a Bullish rating, SA Contributor James Bjorkman recently wrote that STAG Industrial's performance never sags.