Revolve Group EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Nov. 03, 2021 4:15 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $244.06M (+61.6% Y/Y) beats by $29.69M.
  • Press Release
  • “We delivered record quarterly net sales in the third quarter of 2021, highlighted by growth of 62% over the prior year and 58% over the third quarter of 2019, a meaningful acceleration from the 41% growth reported for the second quarter of 2021 over the second quarter of 2019,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. “I’m also excited to see the clear signs of increased customer engagement in the third quarter, including record quarterly growth in Active Customers.”
