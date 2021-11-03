Quantum Corporation EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue

Nov. 03, 2021 4:15 PM ETQuantum Corporation (QMCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $93.2M (+8.6% Y/Y) beats by $5.72M.
  • Shares -0.16% AH
  • Press Release
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $5.3M, exceeding the high-end of the guidance range
  • Given the expected improvements in the supply chain for the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the company expects the following guidance range:
  • Revenues of $104M, plus or minus $5 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income of breakeven, plus or minus $1M
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share of $0.00, plus or minus $0.02
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5M, plus or minus $1M
  • For fiscal year 2022, the company continues to expect to achieve the following revenue guidance range:
  • Revenues of $380 to $420M, determined by the timing of supply chain improvements
