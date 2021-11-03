Pioneer Natural to exit Delaware Basin in $3.2B sale to Continental Resources

Nov. 03, 2021 4:18 PM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), CLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) confirms an agreement to sell all its assets in the Delaware Basin to Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) for $3.25B in cash.
  • The divested assets include 92K net acres, with net production of 50K boe/day and 35K bbl/day of oil.
  • Pioneer expects to recognize a pretax loss of $900M-$1.1B associated with the sale.
  • Also, Continental Resources reported in-line Q3 adjusted earnings as revenues nearly doubled to $1.34B.
  • Continental plunged in the final half-hour of regular trading to close -5.5% after Reuters gave advance notice of the Pioneer deal.
