Park Hotels & Resorts FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

Nov. 03, 2021 4:19 PM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK): Q3 FFO of $0.02 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $423M (+331.6% Y/Y) beats by $8.51M.
  • Pro-forma RevPAR was $105.48, an increase of 301.6% from the same period in 2020 and a decrease of 43.4% from the same period in 2019.
  • Pro-forma occupancy for Park’s 45 consolidated hotels open during the entirety of the third quarter was 58.0%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $77M, an increase of 141% compared to the second quarter of 2021.
  • Pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $83M, an improvement of 96.5% compared to the second quarter of 2021.
