Fisker EPS misses by $0.01

  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.01.
  • Press Release
  • Net cash used in operating activities totaled $103.4 million and cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $15.8 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $1.40 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • Loss from operations totaled $109.6 million, including $1.0 million of stock-based compensation expense.
  • "The following information reflects Fisker’s expectations for key non-GAAP operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full-year 2021. Fisker is projecting the total of these items to be within a range of $490 million to $530 million, consistent with our prior expectations last provided in the Q2 2021 Earnings Release".
