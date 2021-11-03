Qualys EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 4:20 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $104.9M (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.85M.
- Press Release
- Raises 2021 Revenue Guidance to $409.5-$410.1 million
- Announces $200M increase to share repurchase program
- Q4 Guidance: Revenues range of $108.1 million to $108.7 million (consensus $106.08M), representing 14% to 15% growth over the same quarter in 2020. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.49 (consensus $0.73)
- FY Guidance: Revenues for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $409.5 million to $410.1 million (vs. consensus $406.71M), representing 13% growth over 2020, up from the previous guidance range of $406.0 million to $407.5 million. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.72 (vs. consensus $3.05)