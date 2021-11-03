Roku slides 9% amid slower player sales, light Q4 guidance
Nov. 03, 2021
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock has tumbled 9.4% in immediate postmarket response to its third-quarter earnings, where revenues that grew 50% were mostly in line but player sales wound up disappointing and the company guided to the light side of Q4 revenues.
- Revenues overall rose to $680 million, largely as expected. And of that, platform revenues jumped 82% to $582.5 million.
- Player revenues fell 26%, however, to $97.4 million from a year-ago $132.4 million, and sharply off expectations for $123 million.
- That's a result of an "extraordinary demand spike" from Q3 2020, founder/CEO Anthony Wood and CFO Steve Louden say, and they point out unit sales were above Q3 2019 levels.
- "Our player unit costs were impacted by the supply chain disruptions," they say. "However, we chose to insulate our consumers from these increased costs to prioritize account growth, resulting in Player gross margin decreasing to -15%," an erosion they see as temporary.
- Streaming hours meanwhile rose 21% to 18 billion, and streaming hours per active account per day were 3.5 hours - consistent with last quarter, and a bit higher than Q3 2019. Active accounts gained 1.3 million sequentially to reach 56.4 million.
- Average revenue per user rose consistent with the revenue gain, jumping 49% to $40.10.
- Gross profit rose 69% to $364 million. And with expenses up just 45%, income from operations more than quintupled, to $68.8 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 132%, to 130.1 million.
- For Q4, it's guiding to net revenues of $885 million-$900 million, light of consensus for $939 million.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.