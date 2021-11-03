MGM Resorts EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 4:21 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $2.77 beats by $2.79.
- Revenue of $2.71B (+139.8% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
- Shares +3.6%.
- "Our strong liquidity position, coupled with our confidence in the long-term recovery of our core business, has allowed us to continue to focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value. To that end, we continued to repurchase our stock in the third quarter, reaching over $1 billion of share repurchases since beginning the program this year," said Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International. "As we navigate future uses of our capital, we will remain disciplined in maintaining a strong balance sheet, pursuing targeted growth opportunities and returning cash to shareholders."