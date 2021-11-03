DXC Technology EPS of $0.90
Nov. 03, 2021 4:21 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC): FQ2 EPS of $0.90 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.83.
- Revenue of $4.03B (-11.4% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Bookings of $3.7 billion and book-to-bill ratio of 0.91x in Q2 FY22
- Cash flow from operations was $563 million and free cash flow was $404 million in the second quarter
- FQ3 Guidance: Revenues $4.08 to $4.13B (vs. consensus $4.20B); Adjusted EBIT Margin 8.6% – 8.9%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.88 – $0.93 (vs. consensus $0.92)
- FY Guidance: Revenues $16.4 to $16.6B (vs. consensus $16.74B); Adjusted EBIT Margin 8.5% – 8.9%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $3.52 – $3.72 (vs. consensus $3.60)