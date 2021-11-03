DXC Technology EPS of $0.90

  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC): FQ2 EPS of $0.90 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.83.
  • Revenue of $4.03B (-11.4% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
  • Press Release
  • Bookings of $3.7 billion and book-to-bill ratio of 0.91x in Q2 FY22
  • Cash flow from operations was $563 million and free cash flow was $404 million in the second quarter
  • FQ3 Guidance: Revenues $4.08 to $4.13B (vs. consensus $4.20B); Adjusted EBIT Margin 8.6% – 8.9%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.88 – $0.93 (vs. consensus $0.92)
  • FY Guidance: Revenues $16.4 to $16.6B (vs. consensus $16.74B); Adjusted EBIT Margin 8.5% – 8.9%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $3.52 – $3.72 (vs. consensus $3.60)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.