SilverBow Resources EPS misses by $4.92, beats on revenue

  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.85 misses by $4.92.
  • Revenue of $99.25M (+117.2% Y/Y) beats by $20.25M.
  • Press Release
  • For Q4, the company is guiding to estimated production of 240-250 MMcfe/d, with natural gas volumes expected to comprise 180-189 MMcf/d or 75% of total production at the midpoint.
  • For FY2021, the company is guiding to a production range of 210-215 MMcfe/d, a 4% increase at the midpoint compared to prior guidance. Production guidance is inclusive of the two acquisitions which SilverBow announced in August 2021, both of which have since closed.
