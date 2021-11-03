Marathon Oil EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue; issues Q4 guidance and updates full year guidance
Nov. 03, 2021 4:27 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.23 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.45B (+92.3% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- Press Release
- Third quarter oil-equivalent production of 345,000 net boed, including oil production of 168,000 net bopd; no change to midpoint of 2021 total Company oil or oil-equivalent production guidance.
- Raised quarterly base dividend for third consecutive quarter to $0.06 per share representing cumulative 100% increase since year-end 2020.
- Guidance: During fourth quarter, Marathon Oil expects total oil production to increase to between 176,000 and 180,000 net bopd in comparison to third quarter production of 168,000 net bopd. The Company expects fourth quarter total oil-equivalent production to be similar to third quarter production of 345,000 net boed.
- Fourth quarter return of capital to equity holders, inclusive of base dividend and share repurchases, expected to exceed minimum target of 40% of cash flow from operations.
- Marathon Oil is raising its full year 2021 Equatorial Guinea equity method income guidance for the second consecutive quarter to a new range of $235 million to $255 million.
- Marathon Oil's 2021 capital expenditure guidance of $1 billion remains unchanged, as do the midpoints of full year 2021 total Company oil and oil-equivalent production guidance.