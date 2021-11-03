Par Pacific EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 4:30 PM ETPar Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $1.37 beats by $1.14.
- Revenue of $1.31B (+89.9% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- “Strong operational execution during the ongoing global recovery enabled us to generate record net income for our investors in the third quarter,” said William Pate, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the continued improvement in market conditions and debt repayment of nearly $150 million in 2021, we are looking forward to a very strong 2022.”