Booking Holdings beats earnings as travel restrictions ease
Nov. 03, 2021 4:33 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)EXPE, TRIPBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares jump 6.85% as the company reports adjusted EPS and revenue ahead of expectations.
- Q3 Gross travel bookings rose 77% from last year to $23.7M, while total revenues increased a similar percentage amount. Revenue more than doubled from Q2 2021, driven in part by seasonality.
- All sources of revenue showed substantial increases with agency revenues up 66%, merchant revenues up 94%, and advertising revenues up 133%. Marketing expenses increased accordingly, up 89% Y/Y.
- CEO Glenn Fogel attributed the results to more bookings in Europe as COVID-19 restrictions loosened.
- Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), which reports earnings Thursday Nov. 4 after the market closes, trades up 2.68% AH on the news while Trip.com (NASDAQ:TRIP) is also brought up 2.04%.
- See which other stocks are moving and why with Seeking Alpha's "On the Move" page.