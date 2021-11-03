Booking Holdings beats earnings as travel restrictions ease

  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares jump 6.85% as the company reports adjusted EPS and revenue ahead of expectations.
  • Q3 Gross travel bookings rose 77% from last year to $23.7M, while total revenues increased a similar percentage amount. Revenue more than doubled from Q2 2021, driven in part by seasonality.
  • All sources of revenue showed substantial increases with agency revenues up 66%, merchant revenues up 94%, and advertising revenues up 133%. Marketing expenses increased accordingly, up 89% Y/Y.
  • CEO Glenn Fogel attributed the results to more bookings in Europe as COVID-19 restrictions loosened.
  • Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), which reports earnings Thursday Nov. 4 after the market closes, trades up 2.68% AH on the news while Trip.com (NASDAQ:TRIP) is also brought up 2.04%.
