Sarepta boosts 2021 revenue guidance by $40M on strong muscular dystrophy meds sales

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has raised its full-year revenue guidance by $40M to $605M to $615M buoyed by a strong increase in sales of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatments.
  • Net product sales in the quarter increased 37% to $166.9M.
  • Sarepta's net loss also narrowed considerably year over year. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for Q3 21 was $15.6M ($0.19 per basic and diluted share) compared to $111.5M ($1.42 per basic and diluted share) in the prior-year period.
  • R&D expenses declined ~27% to $139.1M, though cost of sales expenses rose 56% to $23.4M as a result of increased demand for products.
  • The company ended the quarter with $1.6B in cash.
  • Sarepta recently initiated the EMBARK trial, a global pivotal trial of SRP-9001 that will enroll 120 children with Duchenne.
  • Find out more about Sarepta's capital raise last month.
