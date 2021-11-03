MDU Resources EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 4:36 PM ETMDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.68 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.586B (vs. $1.587B in 3Q20) misses by $340M.
- Shares -1.9% AH
- Press Release
- CEO update: "Third quarter construction results this year were impacted by higher asphalt oil and fuel costs, timing of available work, labor constraints, weather-related effects in some areas, and adjustments to estimates on a construction services contract. With our results through the third quarter, we are adjusting our revenue and margin guidance for the year as well as our earnings per share guidance, which we now anticipate being in the range of $1.90 to $2.05. We are well-positioned for growth with a combined construction backlog of $1.92 billion as of Sept. 30, which is 3% higher than the same period last year."