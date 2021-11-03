Liberty Global misses on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 4:36 PM ETLiberty Global plc (LBTYA)LBTYB, LBTYKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA): Q3 Revenue of $1.9B (-33.3% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34.8% Y/Y on a reported basis and increased 1.0% on a rebased basis to $758.5M.
- Press Release
- At the consolidated level, the company is increasing full-year guidance for Full Company Adjusted Free Cash Flow to $1.45 billion, representing 36% Y/Y growth. This is supported by Virgin Media O2's distributions guidance to shareholders of at least £300M for FY'21 and VodafoneZiggo has refined its FY'21 shareholder distributions target to a minimum of €600M.