Liberty Global misses on revenue

  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA): Q3 Revenue of $1.9B (-33.3% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34.8% Y/Y on a reported basis and increased 1.0% on a rebased basis to $758.5M.
  • At the consolidated level, the company is increasing full-year guidance for Full Company Adjusted Free Cash Flow to $1.45 billion, representing 36% Y/Y growth. This is supported by Virgin Media O2's distributions guidance to shareholders of at least £300M for FY'21 and VodafoneZiggo has refined its FY'21 shareholder distributions target to a minimum of €600M.
