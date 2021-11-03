EA gains 3% as bookings double in Q3 beat-and-raise
Nov. 03, 2021 4:38 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is 2.9% higher after hours following fiscal second-quarter earnings where it handily beat profit expectations and cleared analysts' bar with bookings that doubled year-over-year, as well as raising guidance.
- Bookings rose 103% to $1.85 billion, and net bookings for the trailing 12 months hit $7.077 billion, up 27% from the prior-year time span.
- “This was the strongest second quarter in the history of Electronic Arts, with more players around the world joining and engaging in our leading franchises, new launches and live services,” CEO Andrew Wilson says.
- That quarter was mainly driven by EA's sports titles and Apex Legends, CFO Blake Jorgensen says. In the company's fiscal first half, about 100 million players have engaged with the company's "global football franchise" across all platforms, and Apex Legends Season 9 and 10 hit new marks for highest active players since the first season.
- Net cash from operations was $64 million; for the trailing 12 months, that figure was $1.416 billion.
- For fiscal 2022, it's raising revenue guidance and now expects net bookings of $7.625 billion, above consensus for $7.55 billion.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.