Sabra Health Care misses Q3 estimates on COVID-19 impact on portfolio

Nov. 03, 2021 4:41 PM ETSabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Text REIT made of wood cubes on white textured putty background. Abbreviation from "Real estate investment trust". Business concept. Square wood blocks. Top view, flat lay.

Victoriia Kovryha/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) falls short on Q3 earnings and revenue consensus estimates as the company continues to feel the impact of the delta variant, though overall occupancy improves.
  • Reaffirms its previously issued per diluted common share guidance for funds from operations and adjusted FFO for 2021, however, the prior view didn't include the impact of the Avamere straight-line rent receivable write-off and debt extinguishment costs that affect its full year guidance for net loss, the company said.
  • Q3 rental revenues of $85.4M declines from $100.6M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 resident fees and services of $39.82M slightly increases from $39.34M in Q3 of last year.
  • Q3 FFO of $0.05 misses the $0.12 consensus estimate, down from $0.18 in the year-ago quarter; revenues also misses the $143.8M estimate to $128.6M vs. $142.3M in Q3 of last year.
  • Net proceeds from the sales of real estate increases to $15.1M, compared with $8.8M in the same period a year ago.
  • "Workforce shortages continue to be one of the most significant impediments left to a more speedy operational recovery, says Chairman and CEO Rick Matros. But "we are not seeing a material impact on our tenants and operators, at this time, from supply chain issues.
  • Shares of SBRA slide 0.34% in after-hours trading.
  • Conference call starts on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Sabra Health Care EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.