Sabra Health Care misses Q3 estimates on COVID-19 impact on portfolio
Nov. 03, 2021 4:41 PM ETSabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) falls short on Q3 earnings and revenue consensus estimates as the company continues to feel the impact of the delta variant, though overall occupancy improves.
- Reaffirms its previously issued per diluted common share guidance for funds from operations and adjusted FFO for 2021, however, the prior view didn't include the impact of the Avamere straight-line rent receivable write-off and debt extinguishment costs that affect its full year guidance for net loss, the company said.
- Q3 rental revenues of $85.4M declines from $100.6M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 resident fees and services of $39.82M slightly increases from $39.34M in Q3 of last year.
- Q3 FFO of $0.05 misses the $0.12 consensus estimate, down from $0.18 in the year-ago quarter; revenues also misses the $143.8M estimate to $128.6M vs. $142.3M in Q3 of last year.
- Net proceeds from the sales of real estate increases to $15.1M, compared with $8.8M in the same period a year ago.
- "Workforce shortages continue to be one of the most significant impediments left to a more speedy operational recovery, says Chairman and CEO Rick Matros. But "we are not seeing a material impact on our tenants and operators, at this time, from supply chain issues.
- Shares of SBRA slide 0.34% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call starts on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Sabra Health Care EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue.