MetLife stock rises as variable income, premiums and fees boost Q3 earnings

Nov. 03, 2021

MetLife Building

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares rise 1.3% in after-hours trading after Q3 earnings and revenue topped consensus estimates.
  • "Outstanding variable investment income more than offset elevated COVID claims, underlying PFO (premium, fees, and other) growth was strong, and expense discipline held firm," said President and CEO Michel Khalaf.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.39 vs. average analyst estimate of $1.71; compares with $2.37 in Q2 and $1.73 in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 total adjusted revenue of $17.1B vs. consensus estimate of $16.3B; increased from $16.2B in Q2 and $16.5B in Q3 2020..
  • Q3 adjusted premiums, fees, and other revenue of $11.4B slips 3% from the year-ago quarter; excluding pension risk transfers, adjust premiums, fees, and other revenue of $11.4B increased 1% Y/Y.
  • Q3 adjusted net investment income of $5.7B increased 21% Y/Y, largely due to higher variable investment income primarily from strong private equity returns.
  • Q3 total expenses of $14.9B declined from $15.1B a year earlier.
  • Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments. was $57.29 vs. $56.38 at June 30.
  • Conference call on Nov. 4 at 9:00 AM ET.
